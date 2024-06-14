As baby boomers age, the percentage of homeowners without mortgages rises

Between 2010 and 2022, the share of owner-occupied homes without a mortgage jumped from 32.1% to 38.5%.

Why did the number increase so much?

As Fast Company reports, the increase boils down to older homeowners tending to have paid off their mortgages, while over the past decade, the U.S. population has aged as the massive baby boomer generation has entered its senior years. Indeed, over half of mortgage-free homeowners are baby boomers.

The growth of homeowners who have paid off their mortgages could also be a factor in the U.S. economy’s recent resilience as it endured the fastest Fed rate hike cycle in four decades.

