Are state lawmakers in tune with the needs of Louisiana’s music industry?

A legislative subcommittee studying Louisiana’s music industry met this week to discuss why the state Legislature should invest in music infrastructure, The Center Square reports.

Reid Wick, the Grammy organization’s membership and industry relations representative for the Gulf Coast, told the subcommittee that the music industry contributes $1.4 billion to the Pelican State’s gross domestic product and creates over 30,000 jobs—but that the numbers could be a lot higher.

Artists typically bring home 10%-16% of every dollar earned, with the rest of the money going to behind-the-scenes jobs like business management, booking agencies, venues, promoters, recording studios, production crew, tour support and others. Local artists, however, have to leave the state for professional services to advance their careers. Places like Austin, Nashville, and New York have been profiting off of Louisiana artists for decades, Wick says.

“This is a huge issue that’s been plaguing the state for many years,” Wick says.

Musically talented young adults graduating with hopes of working in the music industry have to leave the state as well to find jobs.

“We’ve seen this brain drain related to the music industry for a long time as well,” Wick says.

Read the full story.