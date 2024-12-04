Are food recalls really on the rise?

Despite public concern, food recalls are not really on the rise, The Washington Post reports.

Since the beginning of November, food recalls have come fast and furious. The two federal agencies primarily responsible for the safety of the nation’s food supply have catalogued more than 25 recalls since Nov. 1.

While the recalls have generated a spate of news stories, the amplification of those news stories online may be warping the public’s perception about the dangers of the U.S. food system.

In reality, recalls appear to be on track to drop this year compared with 2023. Some 270 food and beverage recalls, market withdrawals and alerts have been triggered so far this year, compared with 292 by this time last year.

