Arctic blast briefly disrupts Gulf Coast oil, LNG flows

A massive winter storm brought U.S. Gulf Coast energy exports to a standstill, with crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments falling to zero on Sunday, according to ship-tracking firm Vortex and reported by Reuters.

The Arctic blast strained energy infrastructure and power grids across large parts of the country, forcing up to 2 million barrels per day of oil production offline, based on analyst estimates. Exports of liquefied petroleum gas, including propane and butane, also dropped sharply to about one-third of typical seasonal levels.

The freeze highlights the vulnerability of U.S. energy supply chains to extreme weather, particularly along the Gulf Coast, a critical hub for global oil and LNG markets.

While exports rebounded on Monday as ports reopened and flows exceeded seasonal norms, the disruption underscores how weather-driven outages can quickly ripple through global energy markets, tightening supply and adding volatility for producers, traders and consumers alike.

