Apply for Business Report’s AI Academy today

AI is reshaping business. Will you lead or follow?

For organizational leaders, the challenge is no longer whether to integrate artificial intelligence, but where, how and when. The AI Academy is designed to help small and midsize businesses evaluate, develop and implement AI strategies in practical, responsible and impactful ways.

This coming August, experience a five-session professional development program that blends expert instruction, real-world case studies and strategy development. It builds AI leadership capabilities and equips participants to lead with this transformational technology.

Business leaders don’t need more noise around AI. They need clarity, confidence and a practical path forward. This program is designed to help leaders identify where AI can create value within their organizations and equip them with the tools to act on it.