Applications for unemployment benefits are rising across the nation

U.S. unemployment benefits applications picked up last week, remaining near average pre-pandemic levels, Bloomberg reports.

Initial claims increased by 3,000 to 221,000 in the week ended Nov. 2, roughly in line with the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving benefits, rose to 1.89 million in the previous week, the highest level since November 2021, according to Labor Department data released Thursday. The recent increase likely reflected lingering impacts from storms and strikes last month, as well as manufacturing job cuts.

Claims have fluctuated the last few months thanks to Hurricanes Milton and Helene, which significantly impacted parts of the Southeast, and the weeks-long strike by Boeing Co. workers.

California, Michigan and Ohio saw the largest gains, while applications dropped in Florida and Georgia. Figures for Louisiana were not immediately available.

