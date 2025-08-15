Appeals court says state’s legislative maps violate Voting Rights Act

A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling that Louisiana’s legislative district maps violate the Voting Rights Act by diluting the voting power of Black residents, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Thursday affirmed U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick’s 2024 decision, which found the maps—adopted in 2022—failed to create additional majority-Black districts and denied Black voters a fair chance to elect their preferred candidates. The case, Nairne v. Landry, stems from a lawsuit by Black voters who said the maps were unconstitutional racial gerrymanders.

The state argued Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act is unconstitutional, but the court rejected that claim, citing Congress’ intent to combat racial discrimination in voting. A stay remains in place until the U.S. Supreme Court rules in a related congressional redistricting case, Louisiana v. Callais, expected by mid-2026. Even if new maps are ordered, they likely wouldn’t take effect until 2027.

