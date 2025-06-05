An update on residential development coming to Juban Crossing

Lots will be ready for sale in October for the new residential development planned for Juban Crossing.

That’s according to attorney Scott Crawford, who represents the development.

“We’re in the process of picking four homebuilders to build the homes within the development, and they’ll be buying the lots,” Crawford says. “The price range for the finished homes is going to be between $650,000 and $1 million.”

Crawford notes that the development will feature nearly 500 homes.

“Right now, there is going to be predominantly single-family residential but there may be some townhomes in there as well,” he says. “That might increase the number of homes, but not by much, but it’s probably around 486.”

The development will have two entrances on Juban Crossing Boulevard, across from Academy and Movie Tavern, when all five phases are complete.

The Juban Crossing Community Development District purchased property in October to build parish roads through the residential development.

Construction on the Cook Road extension project is also underway near Academy and Walk-Ons. The project’s purpose is to provide an alternate route between Pete’s Highway (La. 16) and Juban Road.

Cook Road was a narrow two-lane, dead-end street and the project will widen and extend the roadway, turning it into the four-lane Juban Crossing Boulevard.

The project will also include a pair of concrete bridges crossing at Gray’s Creek, as well as a large drainage installation over the crossing of Gray’s Creek tributary. Juban Crossing Boulevard is expected to be completed by the end of the year.