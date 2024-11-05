An investment group just purchased this industrial property for $1.7M

A local investment group purchased the former Sears parts and repair center on Industriplex Boulevard.

Litcom Real Estate Investments LLC purchased the property from Warmack-Baton Rouge for $1.7 million, according to sales documents filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court.

Scot Guidry with Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate brokered the deal for the seller and Matthew Shirley with Saurage Rotenberg represented the buyer.

Shirley says the building will be the headquarters for a construction technology firm changing locations to expand. He could not disclose the company’s name.

The purchased comprises a nearly 20,000-square-foot building near Airline Highway.

Guidry tells Daily Report the last tenant in the building, Bell Mechanical Services, left because it had outgrown the space. The business relocated to Exchequer Drive near Rieger Road and Interstate 10.

“At that time (Bell’s departure), the owner, who never had an interest in selling, decided to sell,” Guidry says. “It wasn’t listed for sale yet, but it was going to be on the market when a buyer approached us about it because they knew the tenant was moving out. The investor group that bought it was able to get a tenant in place before the sale.”

The sales documents list Baton Rouge-area commercial real estate broker Grey Mullins as the manager of Litcom Real Estate Investments LLC.