An education power shift: States are handing parents more control

More states are expanding school choice programs as lawmakers and advocacy groups push to give families greater control over where and how their children are educated, The Center Square writes.

At the federal level, new tax incentives are encouraging donations to scholarship organizations that help fund private school tuition for qualifying students. Several states—including Louisiana, Texas, Tennessee and others—have adopted or expanded education freedom initiatives, while Idaho recently launched a new parental choice tax credit that allows families to claim up to $5,000 per student for education-related expenses.

Supporters say the programs empower parents and expand opportunity, while critics warn about oversight gaps and potential impacts on public school funding. The debate reflects broader concerns about education outcomes and growing interest in flexible learning models, including virtual, hybrid and microschools.

