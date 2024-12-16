An economist’s predictions for the 2025 job market

The job market has been in a flux the past few years, from an overabundance of jobs available following the pandemic to now what appears to be a tightening of opportunities, Fast Company reports.

Some 43% of Americans say that they feel stuck in their jobs right now, according to a recent survey from LinkedIn, but it’s not just perception. Over the past two years, hiring has continued to stall, while job competition has risen. There are now 2.5 applicants per open job on LinkedIn (compared to 1.5 in 2022), and job search intensity has increased, with the average number of applications per applicant increasing by 4% in the U.S.

While economic growth is not expected to happen evenly across all industries, experts predict hiring will pick up in several key industries, including defense, energy and technology.

