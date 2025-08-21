Amid national redistricting tensions, Louisiana eyes an early special session 

Louisiana lawmakers are weighing whether to prepare for a special session on congressional redistricting this fall although the U.S. Supreme Court isn’t expected to decide the fate of the state’s current maps until next year, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

House Speaker Phillip DeVillier has asked legislators to keep their calendars open between Oct. 23 and Nov. 13, just after the Court hears arguments in Louisiana v. Callais. The case challenges the creation of a second majority-Black congressional district and could reshape how Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act is applied.

Lawmakers may have to act quickly if the ruling affects Louisiana’s maps, but some—including members of both parties—call the planning premature, since a decision may not arrive until June. Some lawmakers say Gov. Jeff Landry is driving the push, while critics, including some Democratic leaders, warn the effort reflects partisan maneuvering ahead of 2026. The Court’s unusual decision to schedule extra arguments also raises the possibility that any new maps won’t take effect until the 2028 elections.

