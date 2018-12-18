America’s 25 fastest dying industries

In 2017, 153.3 million Americans were employed in either full- or part-time jobs, up 5.4% from 2008. But job growth was not uniform across all industries, as USA Today reports on a new ranking of the nation’s 25 fastest dying industries by 24/7 Wall St.

Topping the list is apparel knitting mills, which saw a 64% employment reduction between 2008 and 2017, based on employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. At No. 2 on the list is women’s, girls’ and infants’ apparel makers, with a 61% drop, while port and harbor operations are at No. 3, with a 59.9% decline.

Due to automation, outsourcing and the changing technological landscape, many of the industries that lost the most jobs over the past decade are expected to continue to struggle into the next decade.

Martin Kohli, chief regional economist for the Bureau of Labor Statistics, says publishing jobs are among those that will likely decline over the next 10 years. Still, the publishing industry will not likely completely disappear.

Kohli says the continued existence of other industries, like apparel and textile manufacturing, is less certain.

Read the full story and see the full rankings.