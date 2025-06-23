Americans’ support for renewables appears to be losing energy

Americans’ support for green energy tax credits and renewable energies like wind and solar power has decreased in recent years, according to a new poll, driven by a softening in support from Democrats and independents.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that U.S. adults’ support for tax credits for electric vehicles and solar panels has weakened, as well as their enthusiasm for offshore wind farm expansion. While Democrats remain the strongest supporters of these initiatives, the poll reveals signs of growing cynicism within their ranks.

The poll results coincide with sweeping changes President Donald Trump’s Republican administration is making to regulations related to energy and climate change, including slashing the federal workforce in these departments. And although Democrats and independents have weakened their support for some green energy initiatives, there has not been an increase in support for Trump’s energy policies.

The poll found only about four in 10 U.S. adults—including only one in 10 Democrats and about two in 10 independents, along with three-quarters of Republicans—approve of the way Trump is handling climate change, which largely tracks with his overall approval rating.

