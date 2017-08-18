More Americans grocery shopping at Wal-Mart

Competition is heating up among U.S. grocery chains, but Americans are increasingly buying their food at Wal-Mart, The Washington Post reports.

The retail giant says food sales had grown to their highest level in five years, as it expands its grocery business both in stores and online by adding more organic produce.

“We’ve seen strong results from the rollout of online grocery, which is now in more than 900 U.S. locations,” says President and CEO Doug McMillon. “We’re expanding this service in many of our markets around the world.”

Wal-Mart—the country’s biggest employer—has been moving quickly to build its internet presence. This year the company has bought a number of e-commerce businesses and is beefing up its website, which now offers more than 67 million products, a 30% increase since the first quarter of this year.

Read the full story from The Washington Post.