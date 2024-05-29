Amended education savings account bill passes Louisiana House

An amended education savings account bill has passed the Louisiana House of Representatives, The Center Square reports.

The legislation returns to the Senate for concurrence after the lower chamber’s 67-29 passage. If approved, Senate Bill 313, sponsored by Sen. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, would move forward to the governor’s desk to be signed into law

The legislation looks to create the Louisiana Giving All True Opportunity to Rise program, also known as GATOR. This program would allocate the state per-student cost plus a special education weight of 150% for those children to parents for qualifying education expenses such as tuition.

The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana estimates the program could cost taxpayers $520 million annually to provide a minimum scholarship of $5,190 per year for students who aren’t disabled ($15,099) or living in poverty ($7,550).

