Amazon is about to begin hiring for its Cortana fulfillment center

Amazon will begin posting job openings for its Baton Rouge fulfillment center on Friday night, according to a Facebook post from Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

The fulfillment center, which is expected to begin operations in mid-June, is being developed at the site of the former Cortana Mall. The online shopping giant has pledged to hire at least 1,000 full-time employees making a minimum of $15 per hour to staff the facility.

Job openings will be found here. New openings will be posted “on a rolling basis” over the course of the next few weeks.

The $200 million, 3.4-million-square-foot fulfillment center has been in development since 2021. The facility is expected to have an economic impact of some $2.9 billion over the next 20 years, according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.