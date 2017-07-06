Amazon to exclusively sell wine line

Add wine to the growing list of businesses in which Amazon is making its mark.

USA Today reports the tech giant is partnering with the King Estate Winery in Eugene, Oregon to exclusively sell a line of wine called Next.

King Estate says Next is the first wine “developed from conception to release with Amazon Wine.”

Amazon spokesperson Amanda Ruge says the company does not own the brand nor is it developing its own wine brand.

“Amazon’s role is to give wineries, like King Estate, an innovative format to launch new brands and reach more customers,” she says.

The wines will be part of King Vintners, a new division of the winery. It will offer a Pinot Gris, a red blend, and Pinot Noir. Bottles start at $20, or you can buy all three for $90.

Since 2012, Amazon has operated Amazon Wine, a section that allows customers to buy wines from around the world.

Last month, Amazon made a huge leap into the grocery business bidding for Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion.

