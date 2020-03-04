Alvarez Construction buys 41 more lots off Staring Lane

Baton Rouge-based homebuilders Alvarez Construction has purchased 41 more lots off Staring Lane, between Highland and Perkins roads, for $2.6 million.

Alvarez Construction, represented by Carlos Alvarez, bought the property, from Arthur Lancaster’s DOXA LLC. The lots are in the planned Fieldstone Park gated subdivision.

In August, Alvarez bought 46 lots in the subdivision.

Alvarez is offering six different floor plans in the subdivision, ranging from 1,600 to 1,900 square feet, with prices for the modern farmhouse-style houses starting at $245,000. All houses are designed as smart homes, according to Alvarez’s website, featuring WiFi-enabled Interlogix SmartHome Management Hub.

Plans for the 15-acre subdivision—which includes 91 houses, two lakes and a children’s park, were approved by the Planning Commission in November 2017.