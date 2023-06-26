Alvarez Construction buys 31 lots in long-planned Cheval Trails development

Alvarez Construction Co. has purchased 31 lots in the long-planned Cheval Trails mixed-use development near Zachary for $1.24 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Alvarez plans to build one-story homes on the lots—located at the intersection of Zimmerman Road and La. 964 in an unincorporated area of the parish—with prices ranging from $273,990 to $303,990, according to the company’s website.

Developer Windy Gladney was the seller. He purchased the 300-acre site in 2006 with plans to build a 760-home subdivision with 25 acres of commercial development, as reported in Daily Report.