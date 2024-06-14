All-encompassing Genesis 360 is a true ‘one stop shop’

Sponsored by Genesis 360

Genesis 360 has been intentional about growth. Over the years, the company has evolved into a multi-faceted “one stop shop” that, as its name implies, provides a full spectrum of services to its customers.

Under the guidance of owner Craig Stevens, the company has grown organically to include four divisions – Construction, Grounds Maintenance, Building Maintenance, and IT Services – each added as a direct response to a customer’s need.

Genesis 360 was originally intended to be a parking lot striping company, until customers continuously asked Stevens if he could do other work. “I kept saying yes and kept meeting their expectations,” Stevens says. “Then, when they asked if I could perform construction work, a light bulb went off and I went out and got my commercial and residential construction license.”

Today, Genesis 360 does everything from commercial lawn service, janitorial, building remodels to more advanced services such as heavy civil construction, coastal restoration projects, and IT services.

Each division below offers several capabilities that can be customized to suit a variety of businesses, such as:

Construction: The company’s Construction Division has widespread experience in both new and existing construction. Its all-encompassing services include heavy civil construction, commercial building construction, coastal restoration, concrete, asphalt, roofing and demolition. Largest client is the Army Corp of Engineers.

The company’s Construction Division has widespread experience in both new and existing construction. Its all-encompassing services include heavy civil construction, commercial building construction, coastal restoration, concrete, asphalt, roofing and demolition. Largest client is the Army Corp of Engineers. Building Maintenance: The Building Maintenance Division can do it all, including the inspection, repair and maintenance of electrical systems, heating and air conditioning systems, and other utility services. They also provide janitorial, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, painting and pressure washing.

The Building Maintenance Division can do it all, including the inspection, repair and maintenance of electrical systems, heating and air conditioning systems, and other utility services. They also provide janitorial, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, painting and pressure washing. Ground Maintenance: Grounds Maintenance Division provides lawn/landscaping, erosion control, and parking lot striping across the U.S to clients such as NASA Space Center in Houston, and the Naval Academy in Maryland.

Grounds Maintenance Division provides lawn/landscaping, erosion control, and parking lot striping across the U.S to clients such as NASA Space Center in Houston, and the Naval Academy in Maryland. IT Services: Genesis 360’s Information Technology Division provides advanced solutions to support every technological need. Under that umbrella, they offer hardware reseller services, staff augmentation, managed services, cybersecurity, data analytics, office 365/email support, networking services and consulting.

Frequently, a Genesis 360 customer will benefit from services across multiple divisions. Case in point – construction customers appreciate the increased transparency, safety, and efficiency that the company provides through its AI applications, which ultimately leads to higher quality projects being delivered on time and on budget.

Stevens is particularly excited about AI’s potential during the bidding phase of a project. “We can take pre-existing bid information on public contracts, then use that data to help a contractor bid smarter and more competitively,” Stevens says. “AI is also a risk minimizer – we can create algorithms that point out areas in the specifications that might have been missed to ensure there are no costly surprises down the road.”

At the end of the day, Stevens’ overriding goal is to lighten a customer’s load. By taking work off their plate, he can enable them to do what they do best.

To learn more about the full list of services offered by Genesis 360, visit genesis360llc.com.