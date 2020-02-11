Alford: The evolution of Louisiana’s budget politics

From 1992 to 2007, during the administrations of former Govs. Edwin Edwards, Mike Foster and Kathleen Blanco, the politics behind the state budget process often played out in quiet corners of the Capitol. The horse trading was pragmatic at times, due to everyone—the administration, House and Senate—being on the same page.

While there were a couple of unforgettable budget battles during this span, there were also years where the operating budget appeared to pass (from the outside looking in) with barely a whimper, writes Jeremy Alford in his new column.

Things have changed over the past 12 years, through the administrations of Bobby Jindal and John Bel Edwards. Administration officials became more transparent about the prioritization of state money, particularly as the public began to assess the worthiness of certain slush fund projects. Officials have likewise come to argue that there simply isn’t enough money now to play such earmark politics.

More Republicans were also elected to serve in the Legislature during this time, introducing new conversations about spending caps, the use of one-time monies and revenue-neutral policies. Suddenly the budget was hosting partisan battles, at first under Jindal, who wanted the GOP nomination for president, and then under the Democratic Edwards administration, which was and is pitted against a Republican-led Legislature.

The budget process likely won’t be settled until the Legislature approaches the June 1 conclusion of its regular session that convenes in less than a month, on March 9.

As he was unveiling the $32 billion executive spending plan last week, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne reminded legislators that the final chapter on the budget for the next fiscal year is not yet written. Read Alford’s full column for an overview of what the budget process starting point looks like for now.

