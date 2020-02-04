Alford: Making an impression for the upcoming session 

Lately, it seems as if everyone in Capitoland will have something to prove when the Louisiana Legislature convenes its first regular session of the term on March 9. Then again, folks who spend or make money on the mechanics of Baton Rouge’s tallest-in-the-nation Capitol building almost always have something to prove. So there’s nothing new there, writes Jeremy Alford in a new opinion piece.

This term-opening session, however, will stand apart from others for just how broadly that make-an-impression strategy could be applied across political demographics. From reporters and lobbyists to lawmakers and the administration, hustlers and heavies will he huddled in nearly every corner of the building clamoring for attention and footing.

To label this term (not yet a month old) as one of great change would be cliche at worst and instructional at best. Revamped news organizations have added feet to the beat and a huge wave of freshman legislators has hit the shores on both sides of Memorial Hall. A second-term governor who’s serious about policy (and his own place in history books) is on the hunt for wins and newly formed government relations firms are on the prowl to help, hinder or stay the heck out of the way. Read Alford’s full column here.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.