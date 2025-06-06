ALEC FCU members approve merger with Campus Federal Credit Union

Campus Federal Credit Union announced Thursday that its merger with ALEC Federal Credit Union was approved by ALEC FCU members.

With the approval, the two credit unions will become one legal entity effective July 1, operating under the Campus Federal Credit Union name.

Baton Rouge-based Campus Federal currently serves more than 43,000 members, manages over $893.9 million in assets and operates 11 locations across Louisiana. With the addition of ALEC FCU, the combined credit union will grow to nearly 44,000 members and over $900 million in total assets. ALEC FCU’s membership is open to employees and families of several utility co-ops in Louisiana.

While there will be a brief transition period, ALEC FCU members should experience no disruption of services, according to the announcement. ALEC FCU’s branch operations on Airline Highway will move to Campus Federal’s Siegen branch and business center. All ALEC FCU employees will be retained.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.