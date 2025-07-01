Air Liquide planning to invest up to $200M in its Louisiana operations

Air Liquide on Monday announced it will invest up to $200 million in Louisiana to modernize and connect an air separation unit to its existing network.

The investment also includes the expansion of its pipeline infrastructure by an additional 30 miles along the Gulf Coast.

The enhancements support the company’s long-term contract renewal with Dow and will strengthen the long-term partnership. Additionally, the reinforced network is expected to position Air Liquide to support industrial growth in Louisiana.

Air Liquide will continue to supply oxygen and nitrogen to the Dow – St. Charles Operations site in Taft. Site enhancements and extension of its Mississippi River pipeline system will allow Air Liquide to provide more efficient gas production and delivery. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2027. Read more.