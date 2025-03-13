AI in the boardroom? Here’s what researchers discovered

As evidence grows that artificial intelligence outperforms human workers on many tasks, a team from Cambridge University experimented with integrating the technology into executive board meetings, Harvard Business Review reports.

Through experiments with Giesswein, an $85 million revenue company based in Austria that sells organic, eco-friendly wool sneakers, researchers found that AI could help guide and enrich executive discussions, but only if management was actively engaged.

One of the largest advantages to incorporating ChatGPT into the executive meetings was that it disrupted the natural flow of the meetings. The software is known for giving comprehensive lists, and the lists prompted the team to consider options it may have not considered otherwise.

The value, the researchers concluded, is that AI broke and slowed down existing patterns of thought and interaction for the team and enabled the discussion of new elements.

Get more takeaways from the experiment in Harvard Business Review. A subscription may be required.