AI and the law: A guide for smart business integration

It’s no secret that businesses across nearly every sector of the economy are increasingly integrating AI into their operations. But with innovation comes risk—and legal complexity.

To better understand the potential pitfalls of AI use in business, Business Report turned to Lana Crump, a partner at Kean Miller who helped craft the policy that sets guardrails for the technology’s use in the firm’s practice—navigating such issues as confidentiality, copyrights and intellectual property. Here’s what she has to say about building a responsible AI strategy.

What risks are associated with integrating AI in business operations?

There are many. The most important, I believe, are data privacy issues. AI relies on vast datasets often containing personal and sensitive information. Businesses must ensure that data used in AI systems is collected and processed lawfully, with explicit consent where necessary. Implementing robust data governance frameworks and anonymizing data can help mitigate privacy risks.

