After rapid growth, clean energy jobs are taking a hit

After a banner year in 2024, the U.S. clean energy sector reversed course in 2025, posting its first major employment setback, Fast Company writes.

A new analysis by E2 shows that canceled, delayed or downsized clean energy projects erased about 38,000 jobs—both existing and planned—marking the largest annual loss the group has tracked.

Manufacturing bore the brunt, as battery plants, EV facilities and renewable projects were shelved amid policy uncertainty and shifting market conditions.

The job losses outweighed new announcements, resulting in a net decline of more than 15,000 expected positions. Investment followed a similar pattern, with nearly $35 billion in clean energy projects canceled or scaled back, far exceeding new capital commitments. Republican-held districts were hit hardest, reflecting where many Inflation Reduction Act–backed projects had been concentrated.

Despite the downturn, experts say clean energy growth is not over, citing falling renewable costs and continued expansion of solar, wind and battery power on the U.S. grid—even as recent losses may prove difficult to recover.

Fast Company has the full story.