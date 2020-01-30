After more than 30 years, Garden District Nursery to close

This spring, as the weather grows warmer and the flowers begin to bloom, one long-standing Baton Rouge institution will not be reopening its gates for business. Gordon Mese, of Garden District Nursery, announced this afternoon that after 34 years of business, he’s closing shop.

He cites two heart attacks he’s had in the past year as contributing to the decision to close the business, saying 80-hour workweeks in the spring and fall were “just too much.”

“We opened the nursery during the recession of the mid-eighties to keep Government Street vibrant during this transition in Baton Rouge’s history,” Mese writes on Facebook. “Today, Government Street is one of the most vibrant corridors in the parish. The nursery has served its purpose and it is time for the next vision.”

Mese’s family has owned the property for 91 years. His grandparents operated a gas station on the block, while his father later practiced dentistry on the property. The future of the property is unclear. As one of five co-owners of the land, Mese says he has to have a discussion with his family.

In November, Mese also closed the nearby GD Barbeque, although he hints the restaurant may reopen in the future. As for Mese, he’s unsure of what he’ll do next, saying he’s going to continue to take time off for his health.

“I fought the good fight,” he says in a message to Business Report. “I’m a little sad and a little excited about my future and the future of Government Street. It is time for a change and a new generation to put its mark on Mid City.”