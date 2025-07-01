After a buying frenzy to avoid tariff costs, US auto sales slowed in June 

U.S. auto sales slowed in June, reversing a spring surge as buyers rushed to beat the Trump administration’s new 25% tariffs on imported cars and parts, The Wall Street Journal writes.

While March and April saw a boost—adding 173,000 extra sales, according to J.D. Power—dealers report sales tapered off by mid-May. Higher vehicle prices, elevated interest rates and economic uncertainty are keeping many shoppers on the sidelines. Analysts say the industry’s post-pandemic recovery is losing steam as affordability becomes a growing concern.

Despite the June slowdown, major automakers like Ford and Kia posted second-quarter gains, with mainstream brands gaining market share as buyers shift away from luxury models. Though tariffs haven’t yet increased vehicle prices significantly, some manufacturers—like Ford, Subaru and Toyota—plan price hikes in coming months.

With average new vehicle prices reaching $46,233 in June, the full impact of tariffs and supply constraints remains unclear. Industry leaders warn that continued trade tensions and material shortages could keep inventories tight and prices high through the year.

