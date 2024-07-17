Advice from Steve Mellor on what it takes to build an elite team 

The prospect of building an elite team might seem like an overwhelming task. Where to begin?

Career Competitor founder and owner Steve Mellor offered his recommendations for best practices for getting started on today’s episode of Business Report’s Strictly Business.

He shares multiple acronyms, tips and questions to ask yourself when assembling a successful team. A few of the takeaways from the conversation included:

Use the “ACT” checklist when building an elite team: A for alignment (Do you know who you are hiring and what they want to achieve?) C for communication (How is the team communicating?) T for tenacity (When there is adversity, does your team want to overcome the challenge?)

Three questions to determine how to assess your team’s performance:

What are the goals and areas for growth that we’re trying to commit to right now?

What makes you confident that these commitments will be achieved?

What concerns do you have about whether the team can make those commitments happen?

Quoting international author and speaker Simon Sinek, Mellor notes that a company should base its elite team building on “the why.”

“If there’s no true why behind that team coming together, then eventually you’re going to see that it’s just a group of individuals and people are moving in different directions and creating resistance with each other,” Mellor says. “We want to be able to epitomize what it means to be elite. And the best way to do that is from the very outset. Sit down with anybody that you bring together in a team and say, ‘Hey, this is why we’ve brought you together, and now let’s have a conversation about those standards of what it means to aspire to be elite.’”