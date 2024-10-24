Advice from local experts on how to enhance your company’s social media

In today’s digital landscape, a strong social media presence isn’t just a perk for local businesses—it’s a game changer.

As more Baton Rouge companies aim to expand their reach, many are partnering with social media specialists to elevate their marketing strategies. To give business leaders a crash course, Daily Report connected with four social media experts: Maameefua Koomson of Quirk-E Creative, Jordan Bashum of Wheretogeaux225, Jase Augustus of JCB Media, and Katrina Liza of Socially225. These pros share their insights on leveraging social media to fuel business growth. Dive into the Q&A below to learn from the best in the business.

How do local businesses get it wrong?

Koomson: One of the biggest mistakes I see is inconsistent posting and not fully understanding the audience. If (visitors) can’t find an active page, they’ll assume the business is closed or go elsewhere. Many business owners post what they like, but you need to think about what your ideal customer wants. Social media is about building a community, not just selling every day. Show how your product solves a problem in different, engaging ways, and you’ll build a loyal customer base.

Liza: A lot of local businesses think they can just toss any old post onto their feed and it’ll magically attract customers. They often forget to engage with their audience. If someone comments, don’t leave them hanging. Respond.

Read the full Q&A.