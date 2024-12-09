Ad agencies combining to create $26B powerhouse

Omnicom is buying Interpublic Group in a stock-for-stock deal that will create an advertising powerhouse with combined annual revenue of almost $26 billion.

The New York City agencies have had a hand in iconic marketing campaigns like “Got Milk” for the California Milk Processor Board, “Priceless” for Mastercard, “Because I’m Worth It” for L’Oreal and “Think Different” for Apple.

The combined company will be worth more than $30 billion.

Shareholders of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. will receive 0.344 Omnicom shares for each share of Interpublic common stock that they own. Omnicom shareholders will own 60.6% of the combined company and Interpublic shareholders will own 39.4% after the transaction is complete.

“Our two companies have highly complementary offerings, geographic presence and cultures,” Interpublic CEO Philippe Krakowsky says in a statement. “We also share a foundational belief in the power of ideas, enabled by technology and data.”

