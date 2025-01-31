A Walker startup bets on high-tech fabrication

From its Walker location, recently launched Metal Fab Guys turns out custom metal fabrication using best-in-class laser technology.

As Business Report details in its latest issue, co-founder Richard Stewart says the homegrown venture differentiates itself from regional competitors with highly precise equipment that can cut lines as thin as human hair—a $2.5 million investment.

The company is on par with about 10 other manufacturers nationwide, Stewart says.

The seed for Metal Fab Guys was planted back in 2020 when Stewart led product development for the Baton Rouge-based outdoor cooking equipment company BBQGuys. Solely dependent on sheet metal from China to produce its catalog of products, the company’s production screeched to a halt after widespread supply chain delays.

Read the full Entrepreneur feature, and send comments to editor@businessreport.com.