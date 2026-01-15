A sneak peek inside the new Josephine’s Italian restaurant in Mid City

A new Italian restaurant is preparing to open this month in Baton Rouge’s Mid City, taking over the former Roman’s Cafe space on Government Street, 225 writes.

Josephine’s is a 50-seat restaurant led by chef-owner Russell Davis, who also operates Eliza Restaurant and Jed’s Local. The interior has been reworked with a new dining layout, bar area and a retained drive-through window for takeout orders.

The menu reflects regional Italian influences shaped by family recipes, particularly from Davis’ Sicilian grandmother, and includes antipasti, soups, salads, pizza, pasta and desserts representing different parts of Italy.

Pizza is expected to be a core offering, with Davis describing it as a blend of Neapolitan and New York styles. The restaurant plans to increase in-house pasta production over time using imported equipment.

Josephine’s will serve lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday and brunch on Sundays.

