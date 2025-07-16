A snapshot of LSU-led FUEL’s first year in operation

The LSU-led initiative Future Use of Energy in Louisiana, or FUEL, recently completed its first operational year, launching 26 programs during that span aimed at accelerating energy innovation across the state, according to its annual report.

FUEL brings together a team comprising more than 50 academic, government, community, industry and capital partners all united under the vision to position Louisiana at the forefront of global energy innovation.

Highlights from the organization’s annual report include:

Receiving $15 million in funding from the National Science Foundation Regional Innovation Engines program to establish FUEL.

Receiving $6.75 million from Louisiana Economic Development.

Investing $8.5 million in research, commercialization and ecosystem building.

Opening a new office in New Orleans.

Participating in key national conferences to connect and share insights with global energy thought-leaders and position Louisiana at the forefront of global energy.

FUEL is the recipient of a historic NSF Engines grant that will provide up to $160 million to support Louisiana’s energy industry, create jobs and develop the energy workforce. FUEL is one of 10 such projects in the U.S.

View the full report.