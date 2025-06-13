A snapshot of how the local housing market fared in May

The Greater Baton Rouge housing market showed signs of balance in May, with a rise in listings and sales activity across much of the region.

Buyers are beginning to benefit from increased inventory and a slight pullback in competitiveness, while sellers continue to see gains in median prices.

Here are the combined market numbers for East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes for May, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors:

New listings increased 7.3% to 1,301.

Pending sales rose 10.7% to 931.

Closed sales ticked up 1.6% to 903.

Median sales price increased 1.8% to $269,900.



Percentage of list price received dipped 0.2% to 97.8%.

Days on market until sale decreased 4.5% to 64.

Inventory of homes for sale grew 11.2% to 3,347.

Months’ supply of inventory climbed 9.8% to 4.5.

