A snapshot of entrepreneurs who are trying to save America’s Main Streets

There was a time when the main streets in towns were the lifeblood of small businesses—a place where the locals gathered and where entrepreneurs thrived. While that hasn’t been the story for a long time, some entrepreneurs are now seeing opportunities among the blight of failing Main Streets, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Across the country, retail is reeling in many towns, as local industries close down, people move to find jobs, and online shopping and malls replace brick-and-mortar shops. Many Main Streets, once vibrant centers for their towns, are now riddled with shuttered storefronts and struggling businesses.

Some entrepreneurs see opportunities in the shuttered areas—the blight is an enticement, not a deterrent.

They are drawn to start businesses on failing Main Streets for any number of reasons. Some have roots in the community and want to help rebuild it, while others are new arrivals drawn by the small town atmosphere or the chance to create a dream business in a seemingly perfect location.

