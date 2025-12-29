A ‘silent credibility gap’ is undermining women in power

Despite a banner year for women leaders across politics and corporate boardrooms, public trust in female leadership is stagnating—and in some countries, declining, Bloomberg writes.

A new essay from Bloomberg highlights a troubling paradox: women now lead governments from Japan to Mexico and hold a record share of Fortune 500 CEO roles, yet fewer than half of respondents in major economies say they would be “very happy” with a woman as prime minister or chief executive. Researchers point to a “silent credibility gap,” fueled by global uncertainty, backlash dynamics and deeply ingrained biases that resurface during crises.

Psychologists describe how anxiety from wars, inflation and artificial intelligence disruption may be misdirected toward women in power, while the “glass cliff” phenomenon continues to place female leaders in near-impossible turnaround roles.

Researchers also point to the growing influence of AI—and the persistent gender bias baked into the large language models that power it—as a possible emerging factor. That bias could be subtly shaping attitudes, especially among younger generations who spend more time online.

