A quick guide to Louisiana’s tax tango

Louisiana legislators convened Wednesday for a special session to consider a new tax code for the state that will make personal and corporate income taxes among the lowest in the nation.

Gov. Jeff Landry says his plan—devised under the leadership of Louisiana Department of Revenue Secretary Richard Nelson—works toward a goal of eliminating Louisiana’s income tax by 2030, following similar moves in other conservative-led states.

Many of the changes, including the additional personal income tax reduction, will require voter approval. Learn more about what’s at stake in Business Report’s quick guide the Louisiana’s tax reform efforts from our November issue.