A proposed rule might make it easier to fly drones over long distances

A new federal rule proposed Tuesday would make it easier for companies to use drones over longer distances out of the operator’s sight without having to go through a cumbersome waiver process.

The federal government had already approved 657 waivers to allow companies such as Amazon and major utilities to do this in certain circumstances, but the waiver process made it difficult. The rule would establish a clear process for drone operators to seek approval for using drones this way.

The industry has long pressed for the rule because being able to operate drones out of sight opens up a multitude of possibilities, such as using them for deliveries, inspecting infrastructure like bridges and power lines, as well as for agricultural tasks like spraying fertilizer over thousands of acres on large farms.

“This draft rule is a critical step toward enabling drone operations that will enhance safety, transform commercial services and strengthen public safety with drones as a force multiplier,” says Michael Robbins, president and CEO of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International trade group, in a statement.

