A new senior health care facility for Baton Rouge is now a step closer

A $14 million building permit was issued last week for a senior health care facility on Scenic Highway near the Lotus Village senior living community, signaling the next phase of the construction project.

CareSouth Medical & Dental, in partnership with the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging, broke ground on the project in January.

The three-story building, which will comprise nearly 35,000 square feet, will provide a comprehensive range of health and wellness services under one roof.

The facility will offer primary care, cardiology, dental services, dermatology, behavioral health, podiatry, and an in-house pharmacy, according to CareSouth. A multipurpose training and meeting room will also be included.

Christopher Haslitt of Domain Architecture applied for the building permit. Faulk & Meek General Contractors LLC is the listed contractor for the project.

CareSouth Medical & Dental bought the 2-acre parcel between Scenic Highway, Gayosa and North 20th streets, and Spanish Town Road in 2021 for $330,000.

The construction project is expected to be completed by early 2026.

CareSouth is a private nonprofit federally qualified health center that provides a comprehensive range of community-based medical, dental and behavioral health services.