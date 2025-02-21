A new restaurant has opened on Lee Drive

Positioned on Lee Drive near LSU, BesTeas Sip & Bite has opened as a spot to hang out, play games, sip and snack, 225 reports.

“BesTeas: like, bring your best friend,” says owner Vanessa Le.

The new boba shop boasts drinks like brown sugar milk tea and strawberry matcha; food like banh mi, tornado potatoes, egg rolls and spring rolls; and desserts like gelato, taiyaki and bubble waffles. Its grand opening was Dec. 28, but it has been long in the works for Le, who took a leave from her job as a nurse to open the shop.

Her plan is to work part of the day at Ochsner and the rest at the café.

“I’ve always wanted a café or bubble tea shop,” Le says.

The idea for BesTeas was born before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the stars didn’t align until recently when she was able to acquire the space on Lee Drive that was previously home to Jamaican Vibes Cuisine.

