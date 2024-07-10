A new logistics park is being developed in Ascension Parish

Two Louisiana-based firms—JRE Capital and Ratcliff Development—are partnering to develop a new logistics park on 186 acres of farmland in Geismar.

Located along Interstate 10 in the heart of Louisiana’s chemical corridor, Magnolia Ridge Logistics Park will offer access to major metros as well as key transportation hubs like the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, the Port of New Orleans and the Port of South Louisiana.

Magnolia Ridge will be developed on one of the Ascension Parish industrial corridor’s last remaining large tracts. The property is scheduled to close in Q3 of 2024, and construction is expected to begin shortly thereafter.

The logistics park will feature 14 individual lots zoned for light to medium industrial use. The lots will range from 2 to 15 acres each, totaling approximately 135 acres of developable land.

The current development plan calls for the construction of class A tilt-wall distribution space, light to medium industrial manufacturing space, office space and flex space. The project will be marketed by Lee & Associates, represented by Evan Scroggs.

News of Magnolia Ridge comes at a time when the Baton Rouge industrial real estate market has found itself in a state of “gridlock and stagnation” even as the national market appears to be in the midst of a healthy cycle.