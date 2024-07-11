A new Korean corn dog spot is ready to open on Highland

Two Hands Corn Dogs, a national chain that got its start in California in 2019, is set to open its first Baton Rouge location on Friday.

The new restaurant is near the intersection of Highland Road and West State Street in the space formerly occupied by Poke Loa, just a stone’s throw from LSU’s campus.

Since its inception, Two Hands Corn Dogs has grown to 71 locations, and 14 new restaurants are currently in the works. The new Baton Rouge location will be the chain’s first in Louisiana.

The restaurant’s corn dogs are made-to-order, meaning patrons will be able to customize their coatings and fillings. Milk teas, slushes and sides like kimchi fries will also be offered. See the full menu here.

In recent years, Korean corn dogs have emerged as one of the hottest culinary trends in the country. Notably, Bon Appetit declared that 2021 was the “Year of the Korean Corn Dog.” After the hashtag #koreancorndog exploded on TikTok, stores began opening all over the U.S.

In Baton Rouge, Korean corn dogs can also be found at MoMo Tea on Perkins Road. Tastea, a Prairieville food truck that served Korean corn dogs, ceased operations in February after two years in business.