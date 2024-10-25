A new antique and plant shop is opening on Government Street 

Rivers Dupree, the owner of Rescued Revisions in Denham Springs, is opening an antique, home decor, plant and gift shop at the Circa 1857 complex on Government Street.

Tribe Market will open in the former Peach Culinary Boutique next to event venue The Guru. Dupree plans to open the shop in time for White Light Night on Nov. 22.

“A tribe is known as a group of people sharing a common interest,” Dupree says about the meaning of his store name. “With being in the antique business for over seven years now I have met so many wonderful people and customers who all love antiques. Everywhere I go to shop, I know someone or meet someone who knows someone that I know in the business. It sort of feels like we’re all part of an antique tribe.”

Within the next month, Dupree plans to repaint the interior, remove the peach-colored paint from the wood floors and expose some of the house’s original character. He plans to transform the house’s functional kitchen into a display area for the store’s kitchen accessories. He also wants to add a greenhouse outside of the building and have items for sale outdoors.

Dupree says Tribe Market is a reflection of his personal style and will be fully curated by him. Whereas, his other antique store, Rescued Revisions, features his collected items along with 25 other vendors. Tribe Market will be Dupree’s first store that sells plants.