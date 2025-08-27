A new $145M women’s correctional institute is set to open in St. Gabriel

A ribbon cutting ceremony will mark the grand opening of the new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women facility on Thursday morning in St. Gabriel.

In a joint venture, Alabama company Caddell Construction Co. and Arkel Constructors of Baton Rouge built the 283,000-square-foot state correctional institute to replace the previous facility that was destroyed by the August 2016 flood. Construction on the $145 million project began in 2022.

The facility is adjacent to the existing Hunt Correctional Center and includes an administration building, a medical and mental health building, two dormitories, an educational building, a gymnasium and a maintenance warehouse.