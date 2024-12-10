A medical day care spends $1.1M for a spot in Baton Rouge’s Health District

Pediatrust recently purchased an office building in the Baton Rouge Health District to expand its footprint.

The day care facility for medically fragile children owned by local attorney Tommy Pittenger acquired the building on Dijon Drive near Our Lady of the Lake through 1075 Government LLC from Bebe-F Real Estate LLC for $1.1 million, according to a deal filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court.

Fabian Edwards of Elifin Realty brokered the deal for the seller, while Austin Earhart of Stirling Properties represented the buyer. Edwards tells Daily Report that the 6,174-square-foot building had previously served as a urology clinic but was vacant at the time of sale.

Pediatrust offers services including personalized care, an educational curriculum, physical and occupational therapy and more.

The company has five locations across Louisiana and Mississippi: Denham Springs, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Hattiesburg and Columbus, Mississippi.

Pittenger could not be reached for comment before this afternoon’s publication deadline. He also plans to bring the luxury pet hotel brand K9 Resorts’ first Louisiana location to Baton Rouge at the corner of Jefferson Highway and Corporate Boulevard in the former Rite Aid property.