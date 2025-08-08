A maturing online sports betting market brings growing tax revenues

It’s difficult to predict with any precision how much revenue Louisiana will receive in the coming years from legalized online sports betting.

As Business Report writes in its latest issue, the online sports betting market is still immature, and the significant annual growth experienced so far isn’t necessarily indicative of the future.

The forecasting waters have further been muddied by the Legislature’s recent approval of an online gaming tax hike, raising it from 15% to 21.5%, effective Aug. 1. The legislation makes Louisiana the first state to raise taxes to fund college sports since a judge approved a landmark settlement with the NCAA allowing schools to directly pay athletes for use of their name, image and likeness, or NIL.

Greg Albrecht, a former legislative fiscal officer who continues to develop the state’s revenue forecast, estimates Louisiana will receive $70 million annually in tax revenue in the coming years from online sports betting, closely mirroring what it received during FY 2024-25.

That represents a 28.3% increase over FY 2023-24.

“Nonetheless, it’s difficult to accurately predict where the market is heading since it’s still in growth mode and has yet to level off and mature,” Albrecht says. “All forms of gaming ramp up to a point where they start to stabilize, then the numbers get steady and flatter.”

