A look inside the renovated Main Street Market

After being closed for more than a year, the 8,000-square foot Main Street Market at Fifth and Main streets has been transformed into a light and airy space, 225 reports.

Changes include adding new bays for restaurant tenants, flexible space for vendors and pop-ups, and a new BREADA teaching kitchen.

The facility reopens to the public beginning Oct. 5 on Saturdays during the Red Stick Farmers Market. The four new restaurant partners will be announced soon, but they won’t open until later in October, says BREADA Executive Director Darlene Adams Rowland.

The long-awaited revamp, first proposed in 2013, accomplishes three big objectives, Rowland says.

One is better flow. The market’s west side now has no permanent retail pods. Instead, there is open, flexible space for temporary pop-ups and vendor stands. The new design leaves more room for crowds to comfortably maneuver.

